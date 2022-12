Occupiers Carried Out 19 Attacks From MLRS Over Day. Threat Of Missile And Air Strikes Remains - General Staff

During the day, the Russian military carried out 19 attacks from MLRS. The threat of enemy missile and air strikes remains throughout Ukraine. This is stated in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

It is noted that the enemy is concentrating its efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Lyman directions. The occupiers are trying to improve their tactical position in the Kupyansk, Avdiyivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions. On the Novopavlivsk and Kherson directions - the Russian military is defending.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, the enemy shelled the areas of more than 30 settlements. In particular, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, New York, Avdiyivka, Vesele, Nevelske, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region.

On the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy inflicted fire damage in the areas of more than 20 settlements. Among them are Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Tabayivka and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region; Ploshchanka and Dibrova of the Luhansk Region, as well as Torske in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers shelled more than 15 settlements with tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. Among them are Novopil in the Donetsk Region and Olhivske, Malynivka, Dorozhnianka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novandriyivka and Mali Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

On the Novopavlivsk direction, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka in the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy continues artillery shelling of populated areas along the right bank of the Dnieper River. In particular, the civilian infrastructure of Novooleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Respublikanets, Novokayiry, Tomaryne, Tiahynka, Mykilske, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Antonivka and Kherson was affected.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the districts of Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, and Ridkodub of the Kharkiv Region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the day the occupiers inflicted 19 hits on the peaceful population of the Donetsk Region. The police of the region recorded the consequences of the attacks in 10 settlements.

In addition, a day ago, the Russian invaders shelled a number of settlements in the Kharkiv Region. Victims and damage to buildings are reported.

Meanwhile, on the morning of Monday, December 26, the Ukrainian military eliminated 550 Russian soldiers in one day. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 102,600 soldiers.