Occupiers Trying To Break Through Defense Of AFU In Donbas - General Staff

Russian troops are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, and are also actively shelling populated areas of Ukraine with MLRS.

This is reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the Russians carried out 5 airstrikes and carried out more than 40 shelling with MLRS. There is also a threat of launching strikes using missiles and attack drones against the objects of the energy system and critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Krasne, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Ambarne, Dvorichanske, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, and Kupyansk of the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy inflicted fire damage near the settlements of Makiyivka, Ploshchanka, Nevske, and Chervonpopivka in the Luhansk Region and Terny, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, Dibrova, and Yakovlivka in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, the enemy continues to make attempts to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops. Areas of twenty-six settlements were hit by fire from tanks and artillery. Among them are Verkhniokamianske, Vasiukivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora, Avdiyivka, Opytne, Krasnohorivka and Maryinka of the Donetsk Region. The occupiers also carried out an airstrike near Klishchiyivka.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy is defending and shelling Ukrainian positions with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery near the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva, Pavlivka and Vuhledar of the Donetsk Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia direction, Vremivka in the Donetsk Region and Temyrivka, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Orikhiv, Novoandriyivka, Shcherbaky, Lobkove and Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia Region were affected by enemy fire.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers shelled, in particular, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Zmiyivka, Beryslav, Ivanivka, Zelenivka, Inzhenerne, Antonivka and Dniprovske, and the city of Kherson.

During the current 24 hours, the Ukrainian aviation has carried out 5 strikes on areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated. Units of rocket troops and artillery at the same time hit 7 control points, 10 personnel concentration areas, an artillery concentration area and an enemy ammunition depot.

