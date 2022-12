Enemy spreading fakes about alleged monetary reward of up to USD 1,000 for eliminating Russians in Ukraine – G

The occupiers are spreading fakes about alleged evidence of a monetary reward of up to USD 1,000 for the elimination of the Russian military in Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Fake information aimed at discrediting the military and political leadership of Ukraine is being spread in the territory of the Russian Federation, namely, alleged evidence of paying monetary rewards for eliminating servicemen of the armed forces of Russia from USD 700 to USD 1,000," the General Staff notes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupation authorities are reorganizing individual units in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region. After carrying out the mentioned measures, the relatives of the dead servicemen are denied compensation in the amount of RUB 3 million due to the disbandment of the unit and the lack of legal grounds.

Today, the AFU's missile and artillery units hit control points, ammunition depots, and concentration points of the Russian occupation army.