The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions over the past day. In these regions, the occupiers continue to make attempts to break through Ukrainian defense.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the past day, the enemy tried to advance in the area of six settlements of the Luhansk (Novoselivka, Andriyivka, Chervonpopivka, Zhytlivka, Serebrianske and Bilohorivka) and Donetsk (Verkhniokamianske, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne and Bakhmut) Regions.

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched 3 missile and 17 air strikes, as well as launched at least 60 attacks from MLRS.

The General Staff warns that there is still a threat of missile strikes on the civil and energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Novopavlivsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the occupiers' troops subjected the areas of more than 40 settlements to shelling from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy from the territory of Russia attacked the border settlements of the Sumy and Kharkiv Regions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the Ukrainian military continues to monitor the actions of the Russian and Belarusian troops, there are currently no signs of the formation of offensive groups.

We will remind, on Saturday, December 10, the General Staff confirmed the injuries of about 150 occupiers during the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on enemy positions in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

We also reported that as a result of another shelling of the liberated Kherson, the Russian occupiers hit the maternity ward of the local hospital.