On December 6, the Russian Federation launched 10 missile and 33 air strikes, as well as it carried out 75 attacks using MLRSes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

Thus, Russian missiles damaged residential buildings and other civilian objects in the cities of Kramatorsk, Kryvyi Rih, as well as the village of Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out artillery and mortar attacks on the settlements of Hremiach in the Chernihiv Region and Esman, Pavlivka, Kindrativka, Zapsillia, and Myropillia in the Sumy Region.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Krasne, Ternova, Ohirtseve, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Vovchanski Khutory, Volokhivka, Chuhuyivka, and Kamiyanka of the Kharkiv Region were shelled by tanks, mortars and barrel artillery.

The enemy is conducting defensive operations in the Kupiyansk direction. The areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Kupiyansk, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabayivka, Krokhmalne, Pishchane, Berestove, and Pershotravneve in the Kharkiv Region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region were hit by fire from tanks and the entire range of artillery.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers shelled the districts of Makiivka, Ploshanka, and Nevske in the Luhansk Region, and Terni, Yampolivka, and Lyman in the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka areas, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. The settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Zalizne, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region were shelled by tanks, mortars, barrel artillery and MLRSes.

The enemy is defending in the Novopavlovsk direction. Enemy artillery and mortars fired in the areas of Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva settlements of the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position. Fired tanks, mortars and artillery in the areas of more than 10 settlements. Among them are Vremivka and Novopil of Donetsk region and Olhivske, Dorozhnianka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Stepove, and Plavni of Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy is defending, and is strengthening the grouping of troops. It carried out artillery shelling of the areas of more than 15 settlements, which are close to the contact line. These are, in particular, Osokorivka, Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Antonivka, Bilohrudove of the Kherson region, Kherson, and Mykolayiv.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 6, the AFU shot down 17 enemy drones. Ukrainian aviation carried out 22 airstrikes against Russian military positions.

In addition, the Russian occupation army launched a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Region. As a result of the shelling, one person was injured, and one of the city enterprises was also seriously damaged.