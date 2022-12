3 Missiles Shot Down Over Mykolaiv Region. Explosions Heard In Several Regions - Air Defense Works

A large-scale air alarm has been declared in Ukraine. As of 2:30 p.m., it is known about the sounds of explosions in a number of regions of Ukraine. This was reported in the Center for Strategic Communications on Telegram.

So, repeated explosions were recorded in the Kharkiv Region. Also, explosions were reported in the Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Zaporizhzhia Regions. Preliminarily, it was the work of air defense.

The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration confirmed information about the work of air defense in the region.

"Our aviation works in the sky and works wonders," the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration wrote. At least three missiles were shot down over the Mykolaiv Region, he added.

It is noted that missiles aim at critical infrastructure facilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a large-scale air alarm was declared in Ukraine on Monday, December 5. Citizens are warned of the threat of missile strikes.

It is known that Russia is launching missiles at the territory of Ukraine from the Caspian and Black Seas. The military warns there could be multiple waves of launches.

Earlier, the head of the Volyn Regional State Administration reported a large number of missiles in the sky over Ukraine.