On December 6, the Russian occupiers lost 540 troopers. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 14 operational-tactical drones and 21 vehicles.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The total combat losses of the enemy as of December 7 are:

liquidated personnel - about 92,740 (+540);

tanks – 2,935 (+6);

armored combat vehicles – 5,909 (+4);

artillery systems – 1,923 (+8);

MLRS – 395 (+0);

air defense means – 211 (+0);

airplanes – 281 (+0);

helicopters – 264 (+0);

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 1,601 (+14);

cruise missiles – 592 (+0);

ships/boats – 16 (+0);

automobile equipment and truck tanks – 4,526 (+21);

special equipment – 163 (+0).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 6, the AFU shot down 17 enemy drones. Ukrainian aviation carried out 22 airstrikes against Russian military positions.

During December 5, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 510 to 92,200 killed on December 5, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 61 cruise missiles and 5 tanks.