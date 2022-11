Yesterday, November 20, the Russian military fired 60 rockets from multiple rocket launchers, and also fired two missiles at the civilian infrastructure of Kupiyansk, Kharkiv Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

Thus, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on holding the occupied territories and restraining the actions of the AFU. Offensive actions continue in some directions - Ukrainian military repelled attacks in the areas of Bakhmut, Bilohorivka, Kurdiumivka, Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, Pervomaiske, Pidhorodne, Spirne, Stelmakhivka, and Yakovlivka settlements of the Donetsk Region.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, in the border areas of the Belgorod Oblast, the enemy continues to carry out the task of covering the Russian-Ukrainian border, conducting demonstration and provocative actions, with designated units. It carried out mortar shelling in the areas of Ambarne, Bochkove, Veterynarne, Ohirtseve, and Starytsia settlements of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy is defending on previously occupied lines. Artillery shelling was recorded, particularly in the Krokhmalne and Tabayivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Makiyivka, Nevske, Novoselivske, Ploshanka, and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region and Berestove in the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka areas, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. Conducts shelling from tanks, mortars, barrel artillery and MLRS in the areas of Andriyivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Vesele, Klishchiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, Ozarianivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Rozdolivka, Soledar, Spirne, and Yakovlivka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy is defending in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. The areas of Bohoyavlenka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, and Prechystivka settlements of the Donetsk Region were affected by the enemy's artillery fire; Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Orikhiv, Stepove, and Charivne in the Zaporizhzhia Region and the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

In the Kryvyi Rih and Kherson directions, the enemy is conducting positional defense, improving fortification equipment, and logistical support of advanced units. In order to clarify the positions of our troops and adjust artillery fire, UAVs conduct aerial reconnaissance. Directed fire from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Vysuntsi, Klapai, and the city of Kherson.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi, and Siversk directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday, the Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks in the area of ​​seven settlements.

Meanwhile, according to the IAEA, more than 10 explosions were heard in the territory of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and near it in the evening of November 19 and in the morning of November 20.