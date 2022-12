Some of the missiles that Russia launched against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure in late November were manufactured several months after the West imposed sanctions to deprive the Russian Federation of the components necessary to manufacture these weapons. This is reported by The New York Times.

Experts from the British Conflict Armament Research group examined the remnants of Kh-101 cruise missiles discovered in Kyiv after the November 23 attack. The report, which investigators released on Monday, said one of the missiles was made this summer and the other after September, according to markings on the munitions.

As The New York Times notes, Russia's continued production of advanced guided missiles like the Kh-101 suggests it has found ways to acquire semiconductors and other materials despite the sanctions.

Researchers also suggest that it had a significant stockpile of components before the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian air defenses shot down most of the Russian missiles on Monday, December 5.

On December 5, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that despite the Russian missile attack, Ukraine's energy system is functioning and remains intact.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that on Monday, December 5, 9 out of 10 Russian missiles were destroyed in Kyiv's airspace.