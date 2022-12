The Embassies of Ukraine in Romania and Denmark received "dangerous packages". This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, during a briefing.

So, he said that there were new cases of dangerous parcels arriving at Ukrainian representations abroad - in Romania and Denmark.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that terrorizing Ukrainian diplomats will not yield results.

"I ask all those who continue to send these packages and terrorize our embassies to relax and not waste their time and money on postage stamps. You will not achieve anything with this," Kuleba commented on the incidents.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Spanish police seized three new envelopes addressed to Ukrainian diplomatic institutions in Spain.

On December 2, the Ukrainian consulate in the Czech city of Brno was evacuated. The reason for that was a suspicious package that was delivered to the Embassy.

Earlier, three more envelopes with explosives were found in Spain after such a package exploded in the Ukrainian Embassy. One of these envelopes was received by a company in Zaragoza that produces military equipment for Ukraine.

We will remind, in late November, an envelope with explosives arrived at the Embassy of Ukraine in Spain, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba instructed to strengthen the security of all Ukrainian Embassies.