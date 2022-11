Allies from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will transfer energy equipment, 155mm artillery, shells and armored vehicles to Ukraine.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba announced this in his video message on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Previously, Kuleba had a meeting with NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest, where the Allies announced the transfer of energy security equipment, 155mm artillery, shells and armored vehicles to Ukraine.

"At this meeting, new contributions from countries to our energy security were announced: transformers, generators, weapons, winter uniforms. I cannot voice all this, but among these positions there are 155mm artillery, shells and armored vehicles - all this will soon come to Ukraine and strengthen our Armed Forces. But everything has to happen very quickly, we cannot wait," the Minister said.

The Foreign Minister stressed that he thanked all the states that were unanimous that they would be with Ukraine as long as necessary.

"This is an extremely important signal, previously we did not have such unanimous support in this particular point that (no matter) the war lasts little, medium, long, but they will be with us as long as it is necessary," Kuleba noted.

The Minister added that he urged allies to be with Ukraine not only as long as necessary, but also to provide Ukraine with everything that it needs as quickly as it needs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on November 29 stressed that the Alliance will continue to provide Ukraine with assistance and support against the backdrop of military aggression from Russia. It concerns new deliveries of air defense equipment and the restoration of damaged infrastructure facilities.