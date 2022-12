Today, December 6, another transfer of the bodies of heroes took place - 49 deceased were returned to Ukraine. The Ministry of Reintegration reports this on Facebook.

"Now, together with the security forces, we are doing everything possible to return as many bodies as possible. We are constantly working on the locations where the deceased fighters are likely to be. Thank to everyone who joins these extremely difficult processes, because for the relatives of our defenders it is important to make lying in state in a dignified way!" emphasized Oleh Kotenko, Commissioner for Missing Persons.

In total, it was possible to bring back home the bodies of 827 defenders who gave their lives for the independence of Ukraine.

"We remind you that the missing persons hotline is open: 0 800 339 247, or you can report missing persons personally to the Commissioner by phone: (099) 792-01-26. On weekends, you can send messages in Viber and Telegram at the number: (095) 896-04-21", added the Ministry of Reintegration.

We will remind, in October, Ukraine returned the bodies of 62 soldiers, among them defenders from Olenivka.

Meanwhile, in the Luhansk Region, hospitals are full of occupiers.