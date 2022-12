Governments Of Ukraine And Moldova Agreed To Coordinate Integration Into EU And To Cooperate In Air Defense Is

The governments of Ukraine and Moldova agreed to coordinate integration into the European Union, cooperate on air defense issues and improve border control.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He informed about the visit of the Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita to Ukraine and the achievement of a number of important agreements.

"We are creating a bilateral working group to coordinate the integration of Ukraine and Moldova into the EU. We agreed to cooperate in matters of air defense, improve border control, and support cooperation and dialogue in matters of peace and security in the Transnistrian region of Moldova," he wrote.

Shmyhal also reported that Ukraine and Moldova continue to remove administrative and procedural barriers for freer movement of people and goods.

The governments of Ukraine and Moldova also expect to sign an agreement by the middle of 2023 on the construction of a road bridge across the Dniester on the common border.

The parties also agreed to intensify the dialogue format in the Ukraine-Moldova-Romania triangle.

Shmyhal noted that Moldova, like Ukraine, knows what the "friendly embrace of the Russian world" is, and today the Moldovan people feel the same way about the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine.

He added that the peaceful future of Ukraine and Moldova depends on the victory over the Russian aggressor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Monday called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia against the backdrop of a new massive missile attack on Ukraine.