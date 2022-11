The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company carried out the first trial run on the reconstructed section Rakhiv - Dilove - Valea-Viseului (Romania).

This was announced by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine and Romania are resuming the railway connection on the section Rakhiv - Dilove - Valea-Viseului. Ukrzaliznytsia has already carried out the first trial run in this direction. Soon the route will function in full mode," the statement says.

According to the statement, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to operate two trips a day with the possibility of transferring passengers to trains of the Romanian railway CFR.

At the same time, daily trains run from Valea-Viseului to Sighet, Cluj and Bucharest stations.

"The opening of railway passenger service on the border between Ukraine and Romania is expected already at the beginning of December. The route will be operated by a comfortable regional train DPKr-3 built in Ukraine. The net travel time from Rakhiv to the Romanian Valea-Viseului is about 40 minutes, excluding customs procedures. Border and customs control will be carried out on board the train upon boarding," said Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, Ukrzaliznytsia opened two railway sections on the border with Romania.