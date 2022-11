The Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade has set a four-month preliminary anti-dumping duty of 31.37% on imported glass from Belarus.

This follows from a statement by the commission, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, previous anti-dumping measures on the import into Ukraine of glass containers originating in Belarus have been imposed on canning jars (sterilizing jars) with a capacity of 0.15 liter or more, as well as on bottles for food products and drinks made of colorless glass with a capacity of 0.15 liter or more. but less than 2.5 liters, and for colored glass food and beverage bottles with a nominal capacity of more than 0.33 liter but less than 1 liter.

The anti-dumping investigation into the import of glass containers from Belarus into Ukraine was initiated on the basis of the statement of the association of glass industry enterprises Glass of Ukraine in December 2021.

At the same time, the Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade established a preliminary positive conclusion regarding the presence of dumped imports of glass containers from Belarus into Ukraine and determined the dumping margin at the level of 31.37%.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in December 2021, the Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade introduced an anti-dumping duty on the import of chipboards for manufacturers and exporters from Belarus in the amount of 45.14% and from Russia - 18.19% for 5 years.