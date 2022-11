Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has not lost any of the transferred HIMARS systems.

This follows from a statement posted on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense on Sunday, November 6.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has not lost a single HIMARS, but Russia has lost its humanity and dignity. Not to mention hundreds of thousands of tons of ammunition and thousands of soldiers whom they sent to certain death," the message says.

We will remind you that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation quite often reports on the alleged destruction of both HIMARS systems and their ammunition in Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on October 28, the Institute for the Study of War reported that Russian air defense forces were never able to intercept projectiles from HIMARS systems.

On September 8, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to influence the Russian army by using highly mobile HIMARS missile systems and their analogues.

On August 17, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had not lost a single HIMARS complex since they were received from the United States.