Belarus and Russia are working to create a joint satellite grouping, which, in particular, will be used for military purposes, said self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko. This was reported by Russian Interfax on Friday, November 4.

"We are not only ready to launch someone into space, to send our astronaut. We will send him soon. We make spacecraft. Together with Russia we agreed to create a joint grouping in space - of spacecraft," Lukashenko said.

He also stressed that the grouping is created not only for military purposes, because Belarus, according to Lukashenko, was able to "join this program" and, together with the Russians, create a grouping of satellites, one of which from a height of 500-600 km can view an object of 35 centimeters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 10, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Lukashenko said that he was aware of an alleged attack on Belarus by Ukraine.

On October 10, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that Belarus is not going to fight with Ukrainians and other peoples if there are no provocations and "wrong actions."

On October 17, the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus Valery Revenko said that Russia would transfer up to 9,000 personnel, about 400 units of ground equipment and up to 100 artillery pieces to the territory of Belarus.

On October 16, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the arrival of the aviation component of the group of troops of the so-called allied state.