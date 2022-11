AFU kill 30 Chechens from Kadyrov’s Akhmat and wound 15 more in Lysychansk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 30 fighters of the Akhmat battalion unit of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and wounded 15 more in Lysychansk, Luhansk Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to updated information, the losses of the enemy in the previous days have been confirmed.

In particular, in the settlement of Horlivka, Donetsk Region, an attack was carried out on the area where enemy equipment is concentrated.

A total of five combat vehicles were destroyed, four more were damaged.

In the area of ​​the settlement of Mayorsk, the daily losses of the enemy are up to 30 people killed and more than 120 wounded of various degrees of severity.

"In the settlement of Lysychansk, a unit of the Akhmat battalion suffered losses. The occupiers lost more than 30 killed and up to 15 wounded. The real number of dead is carefully hidden by the enemy," the General Staff said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military attacked a hotel with Russian Kadyrov’s fighters, which is located on the Mariupol-Donetsk road.

The Russian military said that the Kadyrov’s fighters in the Rubizhne district of the Luhansk Region are engaged in looting and are trying not to get into an open conflict with the AFU.

In the Kherson Region, the AFU hit a base of Kadyrov’s fighters, who were taking selfies at their positions.