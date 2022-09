The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai has hinted that the Ukrainian military is on the outskirts of the occupied Lysychansk and announced the beginning of the liberation of the city in the near future.

The Luhansk Regional Military Administration announced this on Facebook.

He said there will be lots of work on the recovery of the city.

In addition, in a comment to Suspilne, Haidai said that the Ukrainian military is on the outskirts of Lysychansk. The official did not provide any details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the flag of Ukraine was raised over Balakliya. The Ukrainian military was photographed at the entrance to Kupyansk.

On September 9, former Kharkiv City Council member and National Guard serviceman Mykyta Karakai said that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered Izium.