Kyslytsia stated at the UN General Assembly that Russia killed members of his family

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhii Kyslytsia reported the death of his family members after yesterday's mass shelling by the Russian Federation.

Opening his speech in New York, Kyslytsia said that his country had suffered an attack that left many people dead.

Among the victims were close relatives of Kyslytsia, who were in the apartment building at the time of the attacks. They could not go down to the shelter because the light went out due to the bombing.

“My day started almost 14 hours ago because my country was attacked. My close relatives were in a residential building that was attacked by the Russian Federation. Russia has already killed some members of my family and there is no end to this cruelty," Kyslytsia said during his speech at the General Assembly.

He noted that the world is at a crossroads: either the UN restores trust in itself or it will collapse.

"One cannot hope for peace as long as crazy dictatorships exist nearby. They use missile terror against citizens and infrastructure. Today, terrorist Russia fired at least 84 missiles at Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine. The whole world saw again the true face of the terrorist state. Losing on the battlefield, it uses intimidation techniques. A deliberate attack on civilians is a war crime," Kyslytsia said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 10, Russia fired 83 missiles at Ukraine, 43 of which were shot down by air defense.

At the same time, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov emphasized that the missile attack on Ukraine will have devastating consequences for Russia.