The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of eight settlements during the day.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces have repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Yampil, Andriyivka, Krasnokhorivka, Mariyinka, Pavlivka, Vodiane, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region and Bilokhorivka in the Luhansk region.

During the past day, the enemy launched four missile and 24 airstrikes, carried out more than 55 MLRS attacks.

The territories of 30 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kherson regions were affected by enemy attacks.

The situation in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions has not changed significantly.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU destroyed the occupiers' tugboat near the settlement of Antonivka in the Kherson Region.

The occupiers sent messages to the subscribers of Russian mobile operators in Kherson with a warning about the alleged preparation of the AFU for a massive attack and with an appeal to leave the right-bank part of the city as soon as possible.

The most brutal battles are taking place around Bakhmut and Soledar in the Donetsk Region.