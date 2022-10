Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation in the coming days.

This was reported by the Russian Interfax news agency on Sunday, October 16.

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with the members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation in the coming days, wrote journalist Pavlo Zarubin with reference to the TV program Moscow.Kremlin.Putin, which is broadcast on the TV channel Russia-1. In addition, the president plans meeting with members of the government of the Russian Federation next week," the message said.

The Russian mass media do not indicate about which issues Putin needed a meeting of the Security Council and the government.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 9, the spokesman of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Peskov, announced that Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with the members of the Security Council after the explosions on the Crimean Bridge.

On October 14, Putin announced the completion of the mobilization of 300,000 people by November and the absence of plans for further mobilization in Russia.

Also, on October 14, Putin stated that "for now" there is no need for massive strikes on Ukraine.