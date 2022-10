Musk says Russia can completely destroy the States and Europe with nuclear missiles in 30 minutes

Owner of SpaceX company Elon Musk said that Russia will be able to destroy the United States and Europe with nuclear missiles in less than 30 minutes.

He wrote about this on Twitter, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Russia is capable of completely destroying the United States and Europe with nuclear missiles in less than 30 minutes and vice versa. A surprising number of people do not know this. Of course, it would be crazy to use them, but it is crazy to be in such a situation," wrote the head of the Tesla company.

At the same time, he did not forget to clarify that there is an equal opportunity in the United States and Europe.

On October 14, the American company SpaceX announced that it could no longer finance Starlink's operation services for Ukraine.

The company proposed to the U.S. Ministry of Defense to switch to independent financing of communication services of Ukraine.

It will be recalled that the American businessman Elon Musk, against the background of the collapse of the shares of his company Tesla, wrote a tweet in which he proposed to hold another "referendum" in the annexed territories, but under the supervision of the UN, to transfer Crimea to Russia and to give Ukraine a neutral status. Explaining his opinion, he noted that Russia can use nuclear weapons. Later, he wrote that Russia is more than three times larger than Ukraine, so it will be able to mobilize more troops.