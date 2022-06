Zelenskyy’s Meeting With European Leaders Over. What They Talked About

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Kyiv has ended.

The corresponding statement of the President following the meeting was published by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andrii Sybiha, Ukrainian News Agency reported.

"This visit of the four leaders to Kyiv and our negotiations proved once again that our main force and the most effective weapon is unification. Unification, on which everything else depends," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the parties during the meeting discussed:

continued and strengthened defense of Ukraine and agreed on appropriate steps in this direction today;

coordination of the approaches of the parties to economic support for Ukraine and in the post-war recovery;

analyzed the overall opportunities to counter the food crisis that Russia has provoked;

discussed further sanctions pressure on Russia;

paid significant attention to the future of Europe and the European integration of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, in turn, outlined primary defense needs.

According to the report, Ukraine expects new supplies, primarily heavy weapons, modern rocket artillery and missile defense systems.

The head of state also stressed that the main manifestation of the general strong position now can be support for the integration of Ukraine into the EU.

"The European Union's candidate status for Ukraine could historically increase freedom in Europe and be one of the key European decisions of the first third of the 21st century. I believe that this decision will be our common historical success," Zelenskyy stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, will enter service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) by the end of this month.