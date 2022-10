Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba noted that numerous Russian missile strikes on Ukraine are the answer of Russian President Vladimir Putin to all "pacifiers" who consider it possible to negotiate peace with him.

The Minister wrote about this on Twitter, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Numerous Russian missile strikes all over Ukraine. Putin's only tactic is terror against peaceful Ukrainian cities, but he will not break Ukraine. This is also his answer to all the "peacemakers" in the world who want to talk to him about peace: Putin is a talking terrorist missiles," Kuleba wrote.

He said that since this morning he has been in constant contact with his partners to coordinate a decisive response to the Russian attacks.

Kuleba also interrupts his African tour and immediately returns to Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Monday morning, the air alert lasted throughout Ukraine.

Rockets are hitting the center of Kyiv. Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Rostyslav Smirnov, said that as a result of today's rocket attack on Kyiv, at least 8 people were killed, and 24 others were injured.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the massive rocket attacks on Ukrainian cities and stated that there are wounded and dead.