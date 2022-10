A total of 400 foreign mercenary fighters arrived in Crimea occupied by the Russian Federation.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the agency, in order to replenish the losses in manpower, the Russian military leadership does not stop the practice of recruiting mercenaries.

In particular, citizens of other countries.

"It became known about the arrival of about four hundred foreign militants on the temporarily occupied territory of the Republic of Crimea on October 9, 2022," the General Staff reported.

In the future, according to the agency, they are planned to be involved in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are carrying out forced mobilization in the captured territories, recruiting prisoners and early graduation of cadets from military academies in order to replenish the loss of manpower.

The occupiers continue to recruit prisoners for the war in Ukraine, in particular, they recruited 385 criminals in the colony of the city of Salavat in the Republic of Bashkortostan.

Mobilization continues in Russia to participate in hostilities in Ukraine. So, the so-called Sobyanin Regiment was recently formed in Moscow, where they are now actively recruiting mercenaries.