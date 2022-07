Regiment Of Mercenaries Formed In Moscow To Be Sent To War In Ukraine - Media

In Russia, the hidden and partially open mobilization of volunteers to participate in hostilities in Ukraine continues. So, in Moscow, the so-called "Sobyaninsky Regiment" was recently formed, where mercenaries are now being actively recruited.

This was reported by the Russian edition of Meduza with reference to its own sources.

According to available information, the unit was formed not so long ago, and the recruitment of mercenaries in it began only on July 1. Men aged 18 to 60 are recruited, each is promised to receive RUB 200,000 a month.

At first, mercenaries will undergo training at one of the military training grounds in the Nizhny Novgorod region, it will take about a month. After that, they should be sent to Ukraine.

The publication notes that despite the fact that the "Sobyaninsky Regiment" is located in Moscow, it is mainly staffed not by the residents of the capital themselves, but by people from neighboring areas.

It is also reported that the mercenary unit partially receives funding from the Moscow budget.

Recall that mercenaries of the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner began to actively recruit prisoners from colonies in St. Petersburg to participate in the war in Ukraine.

Prisoners are promised amnesty and payment of RUB 200,000 for six months of a "working trip" in Ukraine.

We also wrote that the units of the Russian army, which suffered the greatest losses in hostilities, openly posted vacancies on the recruitment of contractors to replenish losses and return to Ukraine.