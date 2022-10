On October 14, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 8 enemy kamikaze drones in the south and east.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On October 14, 8 Shahed-136 barrage munitions were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense in the southern and eastern directions," the authority said.

5 drones were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force and 3 by anti-aircraft defense of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, October 12, the Ukrainian aviation destroyed 19 kamikaze drones and 5 Ka-52 attack helicopters of the occupiers.

The Russian army may have hundreds of Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, which it received from Iran and uses for attacks in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during the meeting of the Big Seven countries (G7: USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) that the Russian Federation ordered 2,400 kamikaze drones from Iran.

Russia continues to transfer Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones to Belarus.