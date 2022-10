Pentagon confirms no transfer of RF nuclear weapons to border with Ukraine – mass media

The Pentagon has no evidence that Russia can transport tactical nuclear weapons by rail.

This follows from a statement by Reuters with reference to a senior Pentagon official, Laura Cooper.

The Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Ukraine and Russia noted that the U.S. military does not see any signs of changing the deployment of its own nuclear forces.

"I have nothing but open source data," said Laura Cooper.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, information appeared in the mass media the day before that a train carrying a nuclear arsenal had set off for the borders of Ukraine. Allegedly, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to demonstrate his readiness to use weapons of mass destruction with a nuclear test on Ukraine's borders.

On September 21, Putin once again threatened the world with the use of nuclear weapons.

On September 22, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev announced Russia's readiness to use nuclear and hypersonic weapons.

On October 3, former head of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, David Petraeus, said that the U.S. and its allies from the North Atlantic Alliance could use force to destroy all Russian troops in the territory of Ukraine in the event that Russia uses nuclear weapons.