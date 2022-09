Russia sends "partial mobilization" conscripts to the combat zone without prior training.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, it is reported that the Russian occupation forces have begun recruiting personnel who were called up for partial mobilization. The units of the 1st tank regiment of the 2nd motorized rifle division of the 1st tank army, which are deployed in the combat zone, have received reinforcements.

"There was no training with him at all. Also, the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation simultaneously with partial mobilization continues the so-called "self-mobilization" measures. Persons convicted of criminal crimes are arriving at the units already fighting in Ukraine," the report says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, last Wednesday, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians, in which he announced the beginning of partial mobilization in the country.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, 300,000 people are planned to be drafted into the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces.

Commenting on Putin's decree, the State Duma of the Russian Federation said that the mobilization will affect the western and central regions of Russia.