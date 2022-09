The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed missile attack by the occupiers on the Kharkiv thermal power plant.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff in its summary as of 6 a.m., the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The Russians carried out another terrorist act by launching a missile attack on the Kharkiv thermal power plant, an object of the city's critical infrastructure," the General Staff emphasized.

As a result of the impact, power was partially cut off in several areas.

The agency notes that there remains a further threat of air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 18 missile and 39 air strikes on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

More than 30 settlements were affected, in particular, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Dnipro, Pavlohrad, and Velykomykhailivka.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russian terrorist forces attacked infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the blackout in Ukraine due to Russian terrorism.

According to him, Russian terrorists are trying to leave Ukrainians without heat and light by conducting missile attacks on civilian objects.