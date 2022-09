Bohdan Lvov, the head of the Commercial Cassation Court under the Supreme Court of Ukraine, is a citizen of the Russian Federation.

This is evidenced from the investigation of the journalists of the Schemes [Skhemy] project (Radio Liberty), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The investigation notes that in 2017, during the competition for a position at the Supreme Court, Lvov stated in his questionnaire that he did not have the citizenship of another country.

Schemes journalists discovered that this is not true - Lvov, in addition to being Ukrainian, has the citizenship of the Russian Federation.

Lvov himself, in a comment to journalists, denied that he has a Russian passport, even when he read his alleged application for obtaining a Russian passport in 1999.

At the same time, he admitted that the handwriting of the signatures on the documents was similar to his.

The investigation also states that the judge owns real estate, namely a 2-room apartment on the Leningradkoe Highway in Moscow.

It is jointly owned by the judge's mother-in-law and his wife.

In addition, the investigation claims that Lvov's wife Inna is also a citizen of the Russian Federation.

According to the Constitution and Ukrainian legislation, the presence of a Russian citizen's passport in the possession of a judge entails deprivation of his powers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Bohdan Lvov received a salary of UAH 245,000 in January.

The anti-corruption center told about the purchase of elite apartments by Lvov's wife.