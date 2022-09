During the seven days of the ongoing mobilization in Russia, more people fled to neighboring countries than invaded Ukraine in February.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on Twitter.

"Although the exact numbers are unknown, they likely exceed the size of the entire invasion force deployed by Russia in February 2022," the report said.

They add that "partial mobilization" is not actually partial.

Intelligence sources note that more well-off and educated people are fleeing from Russia. Combined with those reservists being mobilized, the domestic economic impact of reduced labor availability and accelerated brain drain is likely to become increasingly significant, the British Ministry of Defense notes.

At the same time, many mobilized are sent to the front almost without training.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine can surround Russian troops near Liman and along the northern bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, after which they will have the opportunity to advance deep into the Luhansk region.

The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Peskov, stated that after the referendums in the so-called republics of Donbas, as well as in the occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions and "their final incorporation into the Russian Federation, it will be necessary to liberate the Donetsk region within its administrative boundaries."