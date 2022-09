Russians not registered in RF obliged to appear within 3 days – AFU

Citizens of Russia who do not live at the place of registration are obliged to appear within three days.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Persons who are not at the place of registration, because of their relatives, are ordered to appear within three days," the General Staff reported.

According to the agency, personnel arriving at assembly points in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation are given a list of what they need to purchase at their own expense, in particular, warm clothing.

The enemy is carrying out the same measures in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

On September 24, at the base of the automobile battalion of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, the training of the demobilized began.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Rostov oblast was closed for entry and exit due to mobilization.

The Russian Federation will have organizational difficulties in providing everything necessary for the training of the mobilized. Because of this, they can find themselves on the front line after minimal training.

Also in Vladivostok, reservists, who, as part of partial mobilization in the RF, are planned to be involved in hostilities against Ukraine, were given rusty automatic weapons at the assembly point.