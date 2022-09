British intelligence believes that during a speech before both houses of the Russian parliament on Friday, the president of the Russian Federation may announce the annexation of the Ukrainian territories occupied by the Russian army.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

"There is a real possibility that Putin will use his speech to officially announce the annexation of the occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation," British intelligence said, recalling that the "referendums" currently being held in these territories are due to end on September 27.

"The Russian leadership almost certainly hopes that any announcement of annexation will be seen as a justification for a 'special military operation' and consolidate patriotic support for the conflict," the review says.

However, according to British intelligence, that ambition is likely to be undermined by growing domestic awareness of Russia's recent failures on the battlefield and significant concern over the partial mobilization announced last week.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russia may announce the annexation of the occupied territories of Ukraine around October 1 in order to forcibly send Ukrainian citizens to war on the side of the occupiers as part of the fall conscription campaign.