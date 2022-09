National TV Council will be able to shut down any mass media in Ukraine under scandalous law On Media

The National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council will be able to stop the broadcasting of any media in Ukraine for violating the legislation in accordance with the first reading of the scandalous law On Media adopted by the Verkhovna Rada.

This is stated in the bill 2693-day adopted by the parliament in the first reading on August 30.

According to the bill, the National Council receives means of response, in particular, the ability to cease media broadcasting.

In the case of television and radio companies, this means the abolition of licenses (in case such a company does not start broadcasting, or submits incorrect information about its owners), or applying to the court with a demand to abolish the license in the event of a repeated gross violation of the legislation within a year.

In the case of printed media, the bill greenlights deregistration or appeal to the court for termination of activity, in the case of online mass media — temporary suspension of activity without a prior court decision, or prohibition of activity by court decision.

The National Council will be able to accept these sanctions as a reaction to repeated, both significant and gross violations of the law.

Such violations include calls for the overthrow of the constitutional order, separatism, violence, the spread of discriminatory statements, the creation of positive images of communist figures, the distribution of pornography, and double refusal to conduct an inspection.

In the event of a temporary suspension or ban of online mass media, the National Council shall notify the National Communications Regulatory Commission, which shall oblige providers to terminate access to the resources of such media.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Council will be able to regulate all media in Ukraine in accordance with the first reading of the scandalous law On Media adopted by the Verkhovna Rada.

The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) considers the adoption of the bill in the first reading "a step back from the standards of freedom of speech".

The bill on media is not supported by the vast majority of print media editors.

Some media experts believe that the bill in its current form is an attempt to introduce censorship.