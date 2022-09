National TV Council will be able to issue mandatory prescriptions for all media under scandalous law On Media

The National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council will be able to issue mandatory prescriptions for all media in accordance with the first reading of the scandalous law On Media adopted by the Verkhovna Rada.

This is stated in the text of bill 2693-day adopted by the Parliament in the first reading on August 30.

Precepts are one of the means of the response of the National Council, they are used as a reaction to minor violations, and they are imposed without verification.

Minor violations according to the bill are failure to provide information to the National Council upon request, lack of proper source data, and in the case of television and radio companies, failure to comply with licensing requirements for a program product, as well as violation of language quotas by less than 10 percentage points.

It represents a description of the violation and a list of necessary actions to eliminate it, which the media is obliged to perform.

If the media does not comply with the instructions, the National Council can impose fines on it.

The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) considers the adoption of the bill in the first reading "a step back from the standards of freedom of speech."

The bill on media is not supported by the vast majority of print media.

Some media experts believe that the bill in its current form is an attempt to introduce censorship.