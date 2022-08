About ten explosions thundered at the point of accumulation of military equipment of the Russian military near the temporarily occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia region.

The mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, announced this on his Telegram on Wednesday, August 31.

"The resistance continues: about 10 explosions were recorded south of Melitopol, towards the Molochnyi Estuary, where the invaders took their military equipment. The explosions were growing: first they were heard by residents of the southern streets, later by the whole city. We are collecting more detailed information," Fedorov wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 28, one of the largest military bases of the invaders was destroyed in Melitopol.

On the night of August 20, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the military base of the invaders in Melitopol.

On the morning of August 16, two explosions were recorded in Melitopol near the substation, after which broadcast of terrestrial television captured by the invaders stopped.