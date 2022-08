The Council of the State Duma of the Russian Federation held a meeting on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Russian parliamentarians traditionally accused Ukraine of shelling the NPP, and also called for an end to the supply of weapons for the Ukrainian military.

The text of the corresponding statement is published on the official website of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

Russian parliamentarians condemned Ukraine, whose servicemen allegedly intensified the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP over the past few weeks.

"Missile and artillery strikes are launched against the critical infrastructure of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the violation of whose nuclear and physical security threatens a massive disaster in the center of the European continent. The consequences of reckless actions of Kyiv, which gives orders for the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, can become truly terrible," the report said.

The State Duma Council of the Russian Federation called on the UN, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and parliaments of all countries to "give a fundamental assessment of Kyiv's criminal actions" and "demand that Kyiv stop the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP."

In addition, the Russian side calls for an end to the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine, through which it allegedly poses a threat of a nuclear disaster.

Recall that the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP came under the control of the Russian occupation army in early March, a little more than a week after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

During this time, Russian troops turned the Zaporizhzhia NPP into a full-fledged base: the invaders mined its perimeter, dug trenches and placed military equipment on its territory.

In addition, the troops of the invaders use the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP for shelling Nikopol, located on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously Ukraine called on the UN and IAEA to create a demilitarized zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Ukraine also called on international organizations to send an inspection mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP to assess the threat to nuclear safety and security of the facility.