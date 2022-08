Moscow will consider and discuss the possibility of negotiations with Kyiv at any level if a corresponding signal is received from the "Ukrainian regime." Member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Leonid Slutsky stated this on Thursday, August 25.

Slutsky said that he personally does not understand how negotiations can be conducted with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Moscow is ready to consider this possibility.

"But decisions are not made in the State Duma, so if the Ukrainian side declares that it is ready for negotiations at any level, in any format, then we will discuss and react," Slutsky said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 25, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that negotiations with Russia are now unprofitable neither to Ukraine nor to Europe.

On August 22, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he sees his goal as a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve the crisis.

On August 18, Zelenskyy said that negotiations with Russia are possible after the complete withdrawal of its troops from Ukraine.