The Russian military places its armored personnel carriers at a distance of 60 meters from reactor No. 5 of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region).

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, according to British intelligence, on August 21, the pictures indicated that the Russian Federation maintains an increased military presence at the nuclear power plant, in particular, the occupiers place their APCs within 60 meters of reactor No. 5.

The Russian military is trying to hide equipment, parking them under pipes and gantries.

“Russia is probably prepared to exploit any Ukrainian military activity near ZNPP for propaganda purposes. While Russia maintains the military occupation of ZNPP, the principal risks to reactor operations are likely to remain disruption to the reactors’ cooling systems, damage to its back-up power supply, or errors by workers operating under pressure,” the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine states that the shutdown of all power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP can lead to the development of the situation according to the "Fukushima scenario."

On August 18, the Russian Ministry of Defense said there might be the possible shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.