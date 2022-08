President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has informed U.S. President Joseph Biden about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Zelenskyy announced this in a traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Of course, we do everything so that the world knows every detail of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. And, in particular, today I spoke about this in detail with the President of the United States of America Biden. I am grateful to him for his understanding and full support of the need to return the station to the proper control of Ukraine and immediately provide access to the IAEA. This can be done in a matter of days, until the occupiers brought the situation to an irreversible point. And it is easier to do this now than then if the wind begins to spread radiation pollution across Europe," the head of state said.

According to him, the conversation with Biden was very constructive, positive, quite long and effective.

All issues that are vital for the protection of Ukraine and freedom were discussed.

Zelenskyy thanked Biden and the entire people of the United States for their defense assistance and for their tangible leadership in macro-financial support for Ukraine.

According to a White House report on the conversation between Biden and Zelenskyy, the U.S. President congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day and expressed his admiration for the Ukrainian people, who inspired the world by defending the sovereignty of their country over the past six months.

Biden reiterated the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine.

It is also reported that the leaders of the two countries called on Russia to return to Ukraine full control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP and give the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company announced the complete disconnection of the Zaporizhzhia NPP from the power grid due to the actions of Russian troops.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced his intention to personally head the inspection mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which should take place in the coming days.