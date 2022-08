The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 30% of the elite corps of the Russian army during the war.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said this in an interview with Voice of America, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister reported that the Russians lost 30% of paratroopers, marines, special forces officers and sergeants at an average age of 35.

Reznikov emphasized that about 15 years were spent on their preparation.

He added that Russia also lost up to a thousand pilots in the war.

According to him, the number of enemy planes and helicopters shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine shows that Russia has lost a flying elite that can fly at night and perform certain maneuvers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov believes that it is not possible to "freeze" the war in Ukraine at the moment, as it was when Russia occupied Donbas, but a reduction in the activity of hostilities is possible.

Losses of personnel of the Russian troops on August 16 increased by 200 to 44,100 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 6 tanks and 4 artillery systems last day.