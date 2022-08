The governor of the Belgorod region of Russia said that the detonation of ammunition in the village of Timonovo, Valuysky District, occurred due to hot weather and the occurrence of the "lens effect" because of this. Gladkov wrote about this on Telegram on Tuesday, August 23.

"Due to the hot weather (the lens effect worked), in the area of the village of Timonovo, there was the self-ignition of ammunition, which the sappers have not yet had time to neutralize. There are no injuries, but in order to ensure the safety of residents, the head of the Valuysky district organized the evacuation and accommodation of residents in the Krasnaya Polyana sanatorium," the governor said.

Gladkov also said that some peasants left the town on their own, and operational services work at the scene: "I keep the situation under personal control," the governor emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 18, a warehouse with ammunition got on fire in the village of Timonovo, Valuysky district, Belgorod region of Russia.

On August 10, the mayor of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, Ivan Fedorov, said that explosions sounded in the city.

On August 9, explosions thundered in the temporarily occupied Henichesk district of Kherson region.