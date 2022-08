On the afternoon of August 23, several explosions were reported from occupied Sevastopol.

This is reported by local Telegram channels.

It is noted that the air defense of Russian invaders worked near the city.

At the same time, the so-called "governor of Sevastopol" Mikhail Razvozhaev said that a drone was allegedly shot down over the sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in occupied Sevastopol they announced an attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. In Sevastopol and Yevpatoria, they also reported explosions and the operation of air defense.

The Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation lost about half of its aircraft as a result of the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Saky military airfield near the village of Novofedorivka in the west of the occupied Crimea.

The U.S. supports Ukraine's strikes on Russian-occupied Crimea if Kyiv sees it needed.

According to intelligence, Russia will probably need to withdraw some of its forces from the front line to "protect" the occupied Crimea.

In addition, in the Crimea occupied by Russians, as well as in other territories of Ukraine, where the Russian army is located, the number of attacks of "unknown origin" will grow.