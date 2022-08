In the village of Timonovo, Valuysky district, Belgorod region of Russia, an ammunition depot got on fire. Information was confirmed by the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov, according to the Russian Interfax publication on Thursday, August 18.

"In the area of ​the village of Timonovo, the Valuysky urban district, an ammunition depot got on fire. According to the latest data, there are no victims. The head of the district takes the inhabitants of the villages of Timonovo and Soloti to a safe distance. Operational services are working on the spot, the cause of the fire is being established," the report said.

Telegram channels distributed videos of the fire, where ammunition detonation is heard.

