The Russian Federation is going to close certain sections of airspace in the Lipetsk, Voronezh and Belgorod regions between August 22 and 25 this year. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Sunday, August 21.

"According to available information, the enemy closes certain sections of airspace in the Lipetsk, Voronezh and Belgorod regions between August 22 and 25 this year," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 21, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that Russia will probably increase the number of missile attacks on Ukraine on August 23-24, and Kyiv will be on the list of targets.

Employees of institutions located in the Government quarter of Kyiv were recommended to switch to remote mode of operation in the coming week.

At the same time, in the Black Sea, the Russian occupation army holds five carriers of Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles.