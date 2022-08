Special service troopers blow up another bridge near Melitopol, not a single freight train came from Crimea -

Ukrainian partisans have blown up a railway bridge under occupied Melitopol.

This was announced on Facebook by Oleksii Arestovych, an adviser to the Presidential Office head.

"Yesterday in the area of Melitopol, our special service troopers blew up a railway bridge. The bridge was partially destroyed. Not a single freight train from Dzhankoi [Crimea] has come to Melitopol in a day," Arestovych wrote.

According to him, it is still difficult to predict when the occupiers will be able to restore the bridge and resume traffic, but "they are in a frenzy."

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck Antonivskyi Bridge and Chornobayivka again.

After the attack of the Ukrainian military on the Antonivskyi Bridge on the night of August 8, the occupiers postponed the date of its opening.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces again hit the Antonivskyi Bridge. It became impassable.

In an interview for Dmytro Hordon, Arestovych changed his famous prediction about when the war would end (at the beginning of the war, he spoke of "two or three weeks" - a phrase that became the goal). Arestovych now believes that the war may last until next summer. He also specified that Russia seeks to return Ukraine to the negotiation process.