Russian occupation troops are taking their families out of Kherson in panic after attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Antonivskyi and Kakhovskyi bridges. This is stated in the message of the Kherson Regional State Administration on Facebook on Tuesday, August 9.

"As a result of recent attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Antonivskyi and Kakhovskyi bridges, the occupiers began to panic. Yesterday, the Antonivskyi bridge was surrounded on both sides, local residents were not allowed. Also, due to these events, a mass removal of families of the military of the Russian Federation who lived in Kherson began," the report said.

At the same time, the occupiers in Kherson region publicly discuss holding a fake referendum, intimidate the citizens with "problems" in case of ignoring this "event." Also, the invaders are trying to create a picture of the beginning of the school year in captured educational institutions of the region, and have already moved from terror tactics to bribery. Parents who agree to give their children to occupied schools are offered UAH 4,000 monthly. Also, to collect personal information, the occupation authorities increased the number of points for issuing "monetary assistance."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 28, the Center for Strategic Communications said that after shelling the Antonivskyi Bridge, representatives of the United Russia party fled from the occupied Kherson.

On July 28, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that the liberation of Kherson and the return of the city to Ukrainian control would demoralize the Russian army.

At the same time, the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kherson is gaining momentum.