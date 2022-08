On August 11, in the southern direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an ammunition depot of the Russian invaders in Kherson region. This was reported by the South Operational Command.

Missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 19 Russian occupiers, four units of armored and non-armored vehicles and an ammunition depot in the Beryslavskyi district of Kherson region in the south.

The enemy launched eight helicopter strikes and four assault air strikes in the direction of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and liberated settlements.

"There are no our losses," the South Operational Command reports.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched two attacks on the enemy - on the stronghold of the invaders near Andriyivka and on the accumulation of enemy force and equipment near Bruskinske.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Armed Forces will not leave the Russian terrorist attacks on Ukraine with no response.

On August 8, Zelenskyy said that the result of the war should be Ukraine returning all its temporarily occupied territories and punishing Russia.

Also on August 8, Zelenskyy proposed the Verkhovna Rada to impose sanctions against Russia for 10 years.